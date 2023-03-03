Allu Arjun Is All Set To Star In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Next Film

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Actor Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie film, 'Pushpa: The Rule', is now all set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Fim.

The upcoming project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali pictures. Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, co-producer Shiv Chanana along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun recently met to formalize this huge collaboration.

The filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga's Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.

Spirit starring Prabhas will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean."Announcing the 25th film with India's biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas garu will be a great level of excitement and I'm sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot. Everything is big about this announcement because Bhushanji is the biggest producer in the country today who is also a very friendly and understanding producer, he is like a brother too. I'm very happy and comfortable associating with T-Series & my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali pictures for the third time," Sandeep Vanga said.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also directing the crime drama Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule along with Rashmika Mandanna.Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office, and now Allu's fans are eagerly waiting for the film's second instalment. The official release date of Pushpa: The Rule is still awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)