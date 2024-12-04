<i> Pushpa 2</i> Mania: Allu Arjun's Film Overtakes Jr NTR And Ram Charan's <i>RRR</i> In Day 1 Presales

Another day, another presales record shattered by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Ahead of its release, the Sukumar directorial has already sold 2,142,071 tickets, raking in ₹63.16 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film has surpassed the presales figures of RRR, which featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in key roles. The SS Rajamouli blockbuster had amassed ₹58.73 crore in advance booking for its opening day, as per Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release in cinema halls in 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX formats during its opening week, with the 3D version slated for a later release. The film is going to be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada to cater for a wide audience. Advance ticket sales have been extraordinary. For 2D screenings, 1,062,616 tickets have been sold for Telugu shows, 847,300 for Hindi shows, 106,794 for Tamil shows, 4,042 for Kannada shows and 106,055 for Malayalam shows. In IMAX 2D, 4,947 seats have been reserved for Telugu screenings and 6,682 for Hindi shows. Meanwhile, 4DX formats have seen 1,337 tickets booked for Telugu shows and 2,298 for Hindi shows. With these impressive numbers, the film is poised for a blockbuster opening.

Before RRR, Pushpa 2: The Rule broke advance booking records previously held by blockbusters like Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. The film became the fastest to sell over 12 lakh tickets on BookMyShow. Film trade experts predict an impressive opening day collection of ₹250 crore. Major cinema chains are already screening over 20 shows daily, with the number expected to increase as excitement continues to build. Click here to read more about Pushpa 2: The Rule's previous presales box office records.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is set to hit the big screens on December 5. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj are also a part of the project.