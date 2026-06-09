Allu Arjun Reviews <i>Peddi</i> Amid Backlash: 'Ram Charan Aced It, Love To Janhvi Kapoor'

Allu Arjun took to social media to share a note praising Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, which hit theatres on June 4. The film has been making headlines since its release for multiple reasons.



On one hand, it has been performing strongly at the box office; on the other, it has faced backlash over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma, with several viewers accusing the film of objectifying her. Amid this, Allu Arjun sent 'love' to her in his review of Peddi.

Details

Allu Arjun began his post by praising cousin Ram Charan and wrote, "Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear Ram Charan. A gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause."

Praising Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu, the Pushpa star wrote, "Striking performance by Jagapathi Babu garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers."

"My warm regards to the captain of the ship, Buchi Babu garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi!" Allu Arjun concluded his post.

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is on the verge of crossing the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide after five days. In India, the film has minted Rs 169.70 crore (net), making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 47.00 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 248.92 crore.



Also Read: Amid Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Role, Peddi Actor Jagapathi Babu Says Ram Charan Film 'Won Twice On Razor's Edge'