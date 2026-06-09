Amid Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Role, <i>Peddi</i> Actor Jagapathi Babu Says Ram Charan Film 'Won Twice On Razor's Edge'

Peddi, which was released in theatres on June 4, has received a fair share of criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Despite the backlash, the Ram Charan-led sports drama has maintained strong momentum at the box office, minting over Rs 169 crore in India within five days of its release.

Amid the ongoing debate, the team of Peddi held a 'thank you meet' in Hyderabad on Monday to celebrate the film's performance and address the response from audiences. Actor Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, along with the film's producer, presenter, and distributor, were present at the event.

Actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays a key role in the film, appeared to indirectly respond to the criticism surrounding the film while reflecting on its reception and success.

Speaking about the film's journey and audience response, Jagapathi Babu said, "Peddi fought, struggled, and won. Even after winning and after the film was released, it had to fight again, and it won again. Winning twice like this is perhaps something only this kind of film can achieve. Whether it made Rs 300 crore or Rs 400 crore doesn't matter; what matters is the impact of the film. Even someone who buys a Rs 300 ticket will decide its fate, which shows the kind of power the audience holds, and the strength of their thinking. Our industry is that vulnerable."

He also highlighted the risks involved in making the film and credited the team for backing the project. "In such an industry, it is not an ordinary thing for Buchi Babu to narrate this story to a megastar, to convince him of the character, for Ram Charan to believe in it, and for producers to come forward and take the risk to make it. If things had gone slightly wrong, the audience would have rejected it completely. It's that much of a razor's edge."

Praising Ram Charan's performance, Jagapathi Babu said the actor carried the film with exceptional effort. "Ram Charan didn't just carry the film on his shoulders, he carried it on his head. To pull this off, one has to reach a different level entirely. The kind of performance he has delivered is unbelievable. I would say he was not just a man in this film; he was a superman, a He-Man."

He further spoke about the team's contribution and expressed confidence in the film's continued success. "The entire film is driven by its strength, the performances, and the team's effort. To be honest, I haven't even watched the film yet. I didn't have the courage, but I will watch it now. At the pre-release event, I said Peddi will hit sixes all the way and that this would be one of the best performances of my career. I was worried I spoke too much, but I actually spoke less. The collections are proving it. This film is like a baby - it's only four days old. Initially, a baby crawls, then walks, then runs. Now it has started running, and soon it will fly and you will see how far it goes."

Addressing the challenges faced by the team, including trolling and negativity, he added, "These producers also went through a lot; they must have been anxious due to trolls or negativity from others trying to pull the film down. I understand their struggles. Every artist went through this phase, and now you will see the peak of Peddi. I thank everyone - distributors, buyers - everyone who trusted the film. I had said they would finally breathe easy, and now they are."

He concluded by expressing gratitude to the team and audience. "Thank you very much to everyone. After eight years, Buchi has given me such a wonderful character - it is unbelievable. And working again with Ram Charan, our Charan, is an honour. It is very thrilling for me. Initially, the struggle itself felt good, and now enjoying this success feels even better. I am really enjoying the whole process. I love you all. Thank you to every audience member who supported us. Finally, go watch Peddi. Will we be born again to create something like this? Thank you so much."

Since its release, Peddi has faced criticism over its portrayal of the female lead, with several viewers accusing the film of objectifying her and mishandling the character, even as it continues to perform strongly at the box office.