Allu Arjun Is 'Touched' By Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Wish

Samantha's birthday wish for Allu Arjun (Courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Allu Arjun has turned a year older today and is celebrating his 40th birthday. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote a sweet birthday wish for him and it has "touched" Allu Arjun's heart. Samantha shared a photo of Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rise and across it, she wrote, "Happy Birthday you terrific person @alluarjunonline. Glad to have your incredible journey. You inspire me and that's something I hold very dear to me. So, thank you and wishing you the biggest 40th." Allu Arjun reposted the birthday wish and replied, "Touched. Thank you my Sam," followed by black heart emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun were seen together in a song in the film Pushpa: The Rule.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for Allu Arjun and his reply:

Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday in a grand way and on Friday, he shared a photo from the celebration. Sharing a photo of himself with a fire candle in his hand, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy at 40." He was seen wearing a black outfit.

Check out the photo here:

Allu Arjun also wrote a thank you note for his fans and it reads, "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's your love and blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audience, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled.. with infinite gratitude. Thank you."

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule and Icon. The films will release in December.