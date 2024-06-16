Alia Bhatt's Touching Birthday Wish For Her Grandfather Narendranath Razdan: 'Your Stories Live On'

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt dedicated a heartfelt post to her grandfather Narendranath Razdan on his birthday on Sunday morning. The Gangubai Kathiawadistar, who lost her maternal granddad last year in June, treated her fans today morning to throwback pictures featuring herself and her "favorite storyteller." In the opening frame, a baby Alia Bhatt can be seen posing adorably with her granddad while the second picture featured Narendra Nath Razdan from his younger days. Sharing the post, the Raazi actor wrote, "My favorite storyteller. Happy birthday Grandpa, you and your stories live on in our hearts forever."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Alia Bhatt, who lost her grandfather Narendranath Razdan at the age of 94 last year, paid an emotional tribute to him on social media. The actress shared a throwback video from his birthday celebrations, in which he can be seen talking about how a small smile changes everything. Alia wrote in her caption, "My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93, worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life." Alia Bhatt added, "My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy and for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give. Until we meet again."

Alia Bhatt shared this post for her late grandfather.

Alia Bhatt's mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan wrote this in her tribute to her father. "Daddy. Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it's now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Up next, she is gearing up for Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside The Archies fame Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.