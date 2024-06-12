Kalyug Star Ssmilly Suri On Teaching Dance To Cousin Alia Bhatt: 'She Was That Sweet And Still Is'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

Ssmilly Suri, who became a household name following her role in Kalyug, recently recounted a heartfelt memory of providing dance lessons to her cousin Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, she is the niece of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt and cousin to both Alia Bhatt and Mohit Suri. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Ssmilly Suri recalled, "Alia is very sweet. I was her teacher when she was really small. She was barely four years old. I was 16, but was told to say 18."

Ssmilly continued, "Once I reached their house, little Alia was there, along with two or three other little ones. I immediately said, ‘Okay, I am starting the class.' Her parents were standing nearby. If I said, ‘stand on one foot,' she would. She was that sweet and still is.”

However, the actress mentioned she is yet to meet Alia and Ranbir's daughter Raha. “I have not met her. But she's beautiful," Suri shared. Ssmilly made her Bollywood debut with Kalyug, directed by her brother Mohit Suri, where she starred opposite Kunal Kemmu, who also made his acting debut. The action-thriller featured her cousin Emraan Hashmi in a supporting role.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Up next, she is gearing up for Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside The Archies fame Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.