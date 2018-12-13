Alia Bhatt's Reply When Asked If She Can Be Called 'Alia Kapoor' Will Stump You

Alia Bhatt was addressing queries on Twitter (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, participated in a question-answer session with fans on Twitter on Thursday evening, when she was obliquely fired the often-asked question about her rumoured relationship. On Twitter, Alia was answering fan queries during an "ask Alia" session when a user asked her: "Can we call you Alia Kapoor?" And needless to say that the 25-year-old actress' response will leave you stunned as it appeared to have shut the user up. On the debut episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Karan Johar appeared to confirm that Alia and Ranbir are dating and only recently, Alia's filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt said in an interview that Alia and Ranbir "are in love."

Check out the Twitter conversation Alia Bhatt had with a fan:

Can I call you Himanshu Bhatt? https://t.co/3jRIcZLEzK — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 13, 2018

Speaking to The Telegraph earlier this month, Mahesh Bhatt had spilled the beans on the much speculated relationship status of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and said: "Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir... he's a great guy." In the interview, Mahesh Bhatt also added that he's really supportive of whatever decision Alia and Ranbir decide on about taking their relationship to the next level.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are also co-stars of upcoming film Brahmastra, are often spotted hanging out together in and about Mumbai. The paparazzi have also photographed Ranbir catching up with Mahesh Bhatt at the Bhatt residence. But like Karan Johar said on Koffee With Karan, Alia dropped a major hint about dating Ranbir when she Instagrammed a photo of them together from Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in May.

Ahead of that, in March this year, Ranbir was asked if he's dating Alia, when he told GQ: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak." Meanwhile, Alia also met Rishi Kapoor in New York and went on dinner outings with Ranbir's family in Mumbai.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first film together. They co-star with Amitabh Bachhcan in the film, which is expected to hit screens next year.