Alia Bhatt's Pics From Her Best Friend's Shaadi Are Winning The Internet

Social media is currently obsessing over Alia Bhatt's pictures from her best friend Kripa Mehta's wedding in Jodhpur. Alia is definitely having a gala time and is enjoying all the shaadi festivities. Alia has already clicked some amazing photos in a bright yellow ensemble at Kripa's haldi ceremony, danced to some famous Bollywood songs at the sangeet function and twirled in that beautiful lehenga at her best friend's wedding - we know all of this because the Internet is filled up with gorgeous pictures of Alia and her BFFs. Striking a pretty pose with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia wrote: "& the best is yet to come" while in the other picture Alia is all smiles with her friend Devika Advani.
Highlights
- Alia Bhatt's pictures from her best friend's wedding are viral
- Alia posed with friends Akansha Ranjan and Devika Advani
- Alia is currently filming Gully Boy
Alia's pictures will definitely give you some shaadi vibes.
Alia Bhatt's pictures are winning the Internet.
Alia showing some Bollywood jhatkas-matkas at the wedding.
When at a wedding, how can someone forget the joota-chupaai ceremony?
One with the bride.
Alia Bhatt was overwhelmed to receive so much love from her fans. In her latest Twitter post, she thanked everyone and wrote: "Wonder what I've done to deserve this sudden burst of love! Not complaining just very very touched! Thank you for all the constant love I love you guys tooooooo much."
Wonder what I've done to deserve this sudden burst of love! Not complaining just very very touched! Thank you for all the constant love I love you guys tooooooo much!— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 21, 2018
Alia is currently filming Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also star in Raazi and Brahmastra (featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor).