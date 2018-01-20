Alia Bhatt's Pic With Her Grandma Is Giving Us Feels

Actress Alia Bhatt often features in several adorable photos shared by her colleagues and friends but on Saturday, it was her turn. The Highway actress posted a super cute photo, featuring herself and her grandmother Gertrude Hoelzer, which will warm the cockles of your heart. In the perfect picture, Alia can be seen enjoying a conversation with her grandma while Gertrude Hoelzer is carefully looking at what Alia is doing. Apart from Alia's good day with her grand mom, what also makes the photo really nice is that it appears that the duo were unaware about being clicked. Alia captioned the photo: "grandma day." In less than 30 minutes, Alia's photo has received 133,893 'likes' and soon became the Internet's favourite. While some people wrote comments like "sweet" and "cute" the others highlighted that grandparents' stories are the best.
One user also commented that Alia's photo made her remember her own grandmother.
Alia is definitely very close to her grandparents. Remember when her grandparents sang 'Happy Birthday' for Alia. She cried and cried as her grandparents sang and it totally gave us feels.
Happy Birthday Alia!! A glorious rendition of Happy Birthday for @aliaabhatt by her dazzling grandparents! Naturally there was not a dry eye in the house.. Not that there ever is a shortage of waterworks at a Bhatt family do but this one was truly special!#Birthdays #family #grandparents #Bhatts #legacies #giftsthatkeepongiving #memories #waterworks
Alia Bhatt, 24, is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan's daughter. Alia made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012), which earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Alia's other confirmed projects are Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.