Alia Bhatt's Onscreen Brother Rohit Saraf Is Now Rani Mukerji's Student In Hichki

Remember Rohit Saraf from? The actor, who played Alia Bhatt's younger brother in the film, will now be seen taking academic lessons on screen from actress Rani Mukerji, in their forthcoming release Hichki . Speaking of his role in the film, Rohit told news agency IANS that this new "character" helped him "explore a new emotion" onscreen. "I cannot share a lot about my character, but I'll be playing the role of a student in the school that Rani ma'am is teaching. All I can say is that this character gave me an opportunity to explore a new emotion that I hadn't on screen before," IANS quoted him as saying.is slated to release on March 23.Speaking about the experience of working with stars like Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt, the 20-year-old actor told IANS, "When I get to work with big names, it's always a bonus. Besides, to me, Rani ma'am and Alia Bhatt are much more than just big names. I believe stardom is not just built on the success or failure of an artiste's films.Despite being just two-film-old in Bollywood, Rohit has got quite a fan following on social media. Theactor has over 203k followers on Instagram, alone.Apart fromand, Rohit also featured in an International project primarily shot across India -. He believes that more than the 'star' element in a project, the script and director, appeal him the most. "I have also worked on a Norwegian production (). This film doesn't have what you'd traditionally call a 'star'. To me, what's important is the character, the script and the director," IANS quoted Rohit as saying.Rohit is a part of an ensemble cast, playing Rani Mukerji's students in. When he was questioned about whether a star's (Rani Mukerji) presence on the sets affected him while shooting his scenes, he said, "I was extremely intimidated and anxious before I went on set but performing with her in front of the camera for the first time changed that for me. She loves using the word 'darling' and I love her for that."The plotline ofrevolves around school teacher, Naina Mathur (Rani Mukherji), who suffers through Tourette syndrome, a condition forcing an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. With, Rani Mukerji returns to the big screen following a four-year break. She last appeared in 2014's film(With inputs from IANS)