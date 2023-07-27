Alia Bhatt's Mom Life: 'My Bag Has Become Raha's Bag. It's No Longer My Bag'

Image Instagrammed by Alia. (courtesy: Alia Bhatt)

Can we get enough of Alia Bhatt talking about her little daughter Raha, her whereabouts and likes-dislikes? The unanimous anwer will be "No". Recently the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor talked to Vogue India for an edition of "In The Bag" and she showed the contents of her bag during the fun session. Alia Bhatt confessed that her bag is no longer hers, it has become Raha's bag as it's always full with her stuff. The video was shot in London. Alia can be heard saying in the video, "Currently I am in London. I have been going out a lot with my baby to the park etc. So, I have a little napkin for her whenever she drools or spits up a bit. So I can clean."

Alia shows Raha's mittens in the video, which the baby actually doesn't like much. Alia says in the video, "She doesn't really like her mittens." Later in the video, Alia recreates her baby's actions with her hands to convey that Raha is in that stage where she puts her hand inside mouth a lot. So, Alia always has to carry extra pair of mittens.

After a pause, the new mom says in a reflective mood, "I realised when I was travelling from Mumbai to London, my bag had nothing to do with me. It basically just had my passport. But otherwise it was her pacifier, her napkins, a burp cloth, her mittens, an extra pair of socks, an extra pair of this, a little toy, a little book. And I said, 'Okay, okay, my bag has now become Raha's bag. It's no longer my bag."

Alia Bhatt has resumed her work post-partum. She shot the song Tum Kya Mile from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (which will release in the theatres tomorrow) four weeks after Raha's birth. Throughout the film's promotions, Alia Bhatt has been sharing her experiences, realisations about embracing motherhood in public. Last week she also revealed during a press conference that she wants her daughter to become a scientist though she didn't have much knack for science during her student days.

About the shooting experience of Tum Kya Mile, Alia wrote an extensive note on her Instagram. She wrote, "This was from the last day of shoot... I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy... You feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in your energy. .. But I am grateful and feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere... Especially those who have to resume work immediately Postpartum cause it's never easy."

An excerpt from the note read, "Vaibhavi (Merchant, the choreographer of the song) mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl's first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything." Alia dropped a heart emoji at the end of her note.

Alia Bhatt will rekindle her on-screen romance with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly.