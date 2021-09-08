Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi And RRR Will Release In Cinemas, Not On OTT Platforms, Clarifies Producer

Alia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was earlier supposed to release in July

'RRR' is expected to release in October

Both the films will open in cinemas, said producer

Alia Bhatt has a string of interesting releases lined up ahead, two of them are Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadiand SS Rajamouli-directed RRR. On Wednesday, Pen Studios, which is producing Gangubai Kathiawadi and distributing RRR, dismissed rumours that the films are to be released on OTT platforms. An official statement from Dr Jayantilal Gada, chairman and MD of Pen Studios said that Alia Bhatt's films, along with action thriller Attack, will open in cinemas. "We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films ae made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres."

Read the full statement here:

We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas.



- Dr Jayantilal Gada

Chairman and MD

Pen Studios#gangubaikathiawadi#rrrmovie#attack#penmovies#penstudiospic.twitter.com/23gz9PRIa3 — PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) September 8, 2021

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi casts Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen - this is her first collaboration with the filmmaker. The film's schedule finally wrapped in June after two long years. "This film and set has been through two lockdowns...Two cyclones. Director and actor getting COVID during the making! The troubles the set has faced is another film all together," Alia Bhatt had written in a post. Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to release in July and is now awaiting a new release date.

Meanwhile, directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut - she co-stars with the likes of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the movie. The multilingual project is expected to hit screens on October 13 this year. Actor Ajay Devgn will co-star with Alia Bhatt in both Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra and also has dark comedy Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her line-up.