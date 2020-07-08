Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Neetu Kapoor Is Like A Warm Hug: 'Love You Too Much'

Neetu Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir at a family wedding

Highlights Alia Bhatt wished Neetu Kapoor with a throwback

She added red hearts to her Instagram story

July 8 marked Neetu Kapoor's 62nd birthday

Alia Bhatt must have made Neetu Kapoor's day with her warm and endearing birthday wish on Wednesday. Alia, who is dating Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor, wished the veteran actress with an Instagram story. Alia Bhatt picked out a black and white throwback of Neetu Kapoor from when she was much younger and attached a heart-warming message and a few red hearts to make it extra special. "You have and always will inspire me every single day," Alia wrote for Neetu and added: "Love you too much." July 8 marks Neetu Kapoor's 62nd birthday. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's birthday greeting for Neetu Kapoor here:

Neetu Kapoor's birthday was also made special by daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who shared a fond memory of herself and brother Ranbir with Neetu for the "Iron lady": "Happiest birthday my Iron lady. I love you so much Ma," she wrote. Neetu Kapoor lost her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, in April. Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, died at the age of 67.

On Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve, Riddhima shared a glimpse of her mother's birthday dinner and wrote: "Mom's birthday eve dinner. #dinnerready." Riddhima, who is a Delhi-based jewellery designer, travelled by car from Delhi to Mumbai after Rishi Kapoor's death and has been staying there since then.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was constantly spotted with the Kapoors after Rishi Kapoor's death. She accompanied Ranbir Kapoor to the funeral and was also part of the prayers meet held in memory of Rishi Kapoor. When Rishi Kapoor was in New York for treatment, Alia Bhatt often flew to the Big Apple to meet the actor. She had also accompanied Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor to Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception earlier this year.