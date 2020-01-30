Alia Bhatt Slams 'Fictional' Interview On Kangana Ranaut And Sister Rangoli

Alia Bhatt (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt challenged a news report quoting her

"When did I say this," Alia asked

The report has been taken down

A news report quoting Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's tweet on her has been taken down after Alia challenged the interview in an Instagram story, calling it 'fictional.' The report was published by Pinkvilla and quoted Alia as saying, "Let them react how they want to," allegedly in reference to Rangoli Chandel's mocking tweet about the Gully Boy actress sending Kangana flowers to congratulate her on receiving the Padma Shri. "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai," Rangoli tweeted this week.

Alia Bhatt set the record straight in an indignant Instagram story asking, "When did I say this? And to who exactly? Really, please enlighten me when I had this non-existent conversation with an imaginary journalist. I guess we've moved onto fictional interviews too." Pinkvilla has since removed the story.

Here's what Alia Bhatt posted on her Instagram story:

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Here's Rangoli Chandel's tweet on Alia Bhatt:

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

If Rangoli's tweet seems graceless, it wouldn't be the first time she's posted unflattering opinions about others from Bollywood. Last year, she called actress Taapsee Pannu a 'sasti copy' of Kangana Ranaut and also publicly upbraided Taapsee and other celebrities for not singling Kangana out in their tweets praising the trailer of her 2019 film Judgementall Hai Kya. It's also not the first time both Kangana and Rangoli have locked horns with Alia Bhatt. Last year, Kangana dismissed Alia's performance in Gully Boy as "mediocre" and said she was "embarrassed" that Alia was considered her competition. After a measured response from Alia and a supportive tweet from the actress' Highway co-star Randeep Hooda, Rangoli attacked Alia and the Bhatts in a series of combative tweets.

Kangana Ranaut, who is not on social media, is one of this year's Padma Shri awardees, along with filmmaker Karan Johar with whom also she has a controversial history, producer Ekta Kapoor, singer Adnan Sami and others.

Kangana was last seen in Panga, co-starring Richa Chadha and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Her next release is Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali this year.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's upcoming films include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She recently presented the first look of the film on social media. The movie is slated to release on September 11. She is busy shooting for Sadak 2, which is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR, alongside Ajay Devgn.