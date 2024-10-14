Alia Bhatt Shares Update On <i>Jee Le Zara</i> With Priyanka Chopra And Katrina Kaif: "Definitely, <i>Hogi</i>"

When Jee Le Zara was announced in 2021 on the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai, cinephiles got excited and were eagerly anticipating the release of the movie. Alia Bhatt recently shared an update on where the film stands currently and also revealed the reason behind the delay. "Jo bhi key players hai uss film mein, actors and producers, director, everybody wants the film to happen but logistically kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together (All the key players in the film, from actors and producers to the director, want the film to get made, but it has been a logistical issue to get the dates), " Alia stated during a recent media interaction when asked about the movie.

Knowing the anticipation around the film, Alia shared, "We have not scheduled shooting. Definitely, hogi!," much to the delight of her fans. Jee Le Zara is set to be the third friendship film from Excel Entertainment after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. With a stellar cast of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra under Farhan Akhatar's direction, it is still awaited by everyone.

Alia further emphasised the importance of will and intent in getting the film made. "I think agar sabke zehan mein hai aur intent mein hain toh woh film ban jayegi (I think if everyone wants it in their minds and have the intent, then the film will get made)," Alia said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is reuniting with her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film titled Love and War, which will also feature her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha along with Sharvari Wagh.