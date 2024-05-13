The Reason Alia Bhatt Is Inspired By Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Global Journey'

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (Image courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is hands down one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. Now, in a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about her journey in the industry. Alia also revealed that she is inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal. The star said, “I feel inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who chartered her own course and took her journey global when no one was even thinking about it. And, of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is iconic in every way, and Shreya Ghoshal whose voice just elevates every word and rhythm given to her. These women embrace their journeys with such élan and ease—that authenticity is what I aim to bring to my roles.”

During the same interview, Alia Bhatt expressed her desire to “engage with the audience on deeper levels”. She said, “In 2024, I see myself continuing to push into new creative territories, aiming to engage with the audience on deeper levels. The goal has always been to challenge myself, to not be comfortable where I am, to dig deep within myself, to be able to contribute more to my characters. The legacy I hope to build is one of meaningful, memorable roles which not only entertain but also provoke thought and inspire change.”

On how she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, deal with success and failure differently, Alia Bhatt said, “Ranbir and I handle things differently. I am more contemplative, a bit of an overthinker, while he prefers to shake off the dust and move on quickly. It's this difference that helps us support each other, providing balance when it's needed the most. But both of us choose to focus on work with a lot of love and immense respect. We work like it is a part of our life—a very important one—but not the whole of our life.” Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022. The couple are parents to a daughter — Raha.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to appear in Jigra and Love & War.