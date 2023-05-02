Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's Look Reviewed By Katrina Kaif, Other Celebs And The Internet

Alia Bhatt on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Alia Bhatt made a fantastic entry at this year's Met Gala. The actress, for her red carpet debut, picked a pristine white gown by Prabal Gurung. Alia, who has always been "fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides", said that her outfit was “inspired in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.” Alia looked nothing less than a dream in the awe-spiring creation. FYI: the theme for this year's gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." It celebrates the legacy of the iconic designer, who died in 2019. Oh, and, Alia's look for the night carried pearls and gloves - two of Karl Lagerfeld's signature elements. Along with the pictures from her red carpet appearance, Alia wrote, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.” Talking about her dress, Alia added, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a labour of love by Prabal Gurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

Alia Bhatt concluded, “A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED [referring to her car Edward].”

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut pictures have our hearts. Not just fans, but Bollywood celebrities too couldn't stop themselves from giving a shout-out to the actress in the comments box. Actress Katrina Kaif wrote, “So pretty.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red hearts under the post. Singer Sophie Choudhry wrote, “So so beautiful. Nailed it.” A fan wrote, “Princess.” A comment read, “Cinderella.” Another picked lines from the hit 90s song Le Gayi Le Gayi and said, “Le gayi le gayi, dil le gayi le gayi.” Actress Ira Dubey wrote, “Stunning.”

Some have declared that Alia Bhatt's gown was the “prettiest Met Gala look from the history of Bollywood.” Echoing a similar sentiment, a user added, “East or West Alia is the best.”

This person spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Vision in white. Never seen a girl this pretty. You have made all of us proud, my girl.” A happy fan added, “Y'all she didn't disappoint as I knew. Finally, I can sleep peacefully.”

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut was clearly a hit on Twitter. A fan quote-tweeted a video of Alia stepping out of the hotel in the dreamy dress and said, “Main character shine.”

A person added, “IDK [I don't know] why Alia Bhatt was at the Met Gala but she looked stunning and her dress was beautiful.”

A few said that Alia Bhatt looked like a “shining doll”.

I loveee what she wore. No need for risks so soon. She just looked like this big ball of happy energy, a shining doll ???? Her charisma, inner beauty and liveliness just added an ethereal glow around her ❤️

Alia Bhatt did complete “justice to her aura” was the sentiment of social media.

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas are attending the grand exhibit.