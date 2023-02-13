At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Reception, Alia Bhatt And Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor Were Absolute Goals

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor at Kiara and Sidharth's reception.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception last night was a star-studded affair. The guest list included Bollywood A-listers. Alia Bhatt checked into the venue with friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. After posing for the shutterbugs solo, the actress was joined by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress co-starred with Kiara Advani in the 2022 film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Alia and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor hugged at the event and happily posed together. The duo gave some picture-perfect moments. Alia was vision in a sequined Sawan Gandhi saree, while Neetu Kapoor was graceful as ever in a bright Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble.

See the photos here:

Alia Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor pictured together.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra dated for a year before breaking up in 2017. Alia and Sidharth debuted in the film industry together with Karan Johar's 2012's film Student Of The Year, also starring Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together. The couple welcomed daughter Raha in November, last year.

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in an untitled project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The untitled film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases last year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.