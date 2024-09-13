Alia Bhatt And Diljit Dosanjh Collab Loading. Keeping Calm Is Not An Option

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Jigra. The actress recently shared a new Instagram post featuring her Udta Punjab co-star, Diljit Dosanjh. In the picture, both are seated on chairs with special messages written on the back. Diljit's chair reads, “Sings about Kudi,” while Alia's chair says, “The said ‘Kudi'.” This playful reference brings back memories of the soulful track Ikk Kudi sung by Diljit in Udta Punjab. Later, Alia later showcased her singing skills in the female version of the song.

In the photo, the title Jigra is displayed in LED lights at a height. Alia stuns in an all-black outfit, while Diljit looks dashing in a contrasting all-white ensemble. In her caption, Alia tagged Diljit and wrote, “Chairs say it all.”

Released in 2016, Udta Punjab also featured Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. The film directed by Abhishek Chaubey is based on drug abuse in Punjab.

Coming back to Jigra, Alia Bhatt has been constantly sharing tidbits of her upcoming film on her social media handles. Previously, in an Instagram post, she dropped the film's teaser trailer and wrote, "Ulti ginti shuru! (The reverse countdown begins).#JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW!In cinemas 11th October.” The teaser trailer was packed with action sequences. In the movie, Alia plays the role of a sister, who is safeguarding her brother, played by Vedang Raina. Alia is co-producing the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The teaser trailer of Jigra received much love and appreciation from Alia Bhatt's industry colleagues. Janhvi Kapoor reposted the trailer in her Instagram Stories and mentioned, “I. CANNOT. WAIT!!!! With fire emoji”. Arjun wrote, “Cannot wait!! One heck of a well cut teaser….Emotion Intensity and grit…” Meanwhile, Sharvari penned, “Jigra looks smashing with all heart. Super excited to watch it in the theatres.” Click here to read in detail.

Ahead of the Jigra teaser trailer's release, Alia Bhatt shared two posters on Instagram. They show close-up shots of her face with a serious expression. "2 HOURS TO GO! JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT TODAY AT 11AM! Ulti ginti shuru (The reverse countdown begins)!” Alia wrote in her caption.

Jigra will be released on October 11. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour. He will perform in several locations, including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.