Alia Bhatt Kicks Off Holiday Season With Customised Christmas Tree Decoration. Watch Out For Raha's Decor Element

With December rolling in, the festive spirit of Christmas is already making its way into our hearts. From planning Christmas parties and office Secret Santa exchanges to setting up the Christmas tree at home, it is that magical time of year again. And it seems Alia Bhatt is no exception. On Sunday, the actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories, giving us a glimpse of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Adorned with twinkling lights and festive ornaments, the tree featured a special touch – personalised decorations with the names of Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. "How cute!" we could not help but say. “& it's up,” wrote Alia in her caption.

Christmas has always been extra special for the Bhatts and Kapoors. Last December, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared the first glimpse of their daughter, Raha, with the world. The couple was spotted arriving at the Kapoor family's Christmas party in Mumbai's Juhu, with Raha in their arms. In the photos, Raha looked adorable in a white and pink dress, paired with red velvet shoes. Alia wore a floral black dress, while Ranbir donned a black jacket with dark jeans. The proud parents flashed wide smiles as they introduced Raha to the paparazzi. Click here for the full story. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. She played the role of Satyabhama "Satya" Anand in the project. Satya travels to a fictional Southeast Asian nation, where brother Ankur (played by Vedang Raina) is sentenced to death for a drug possession case. The film also features Aditya Nanda and Manoj Pahwa and important roles.

Up next, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Yash Raj Films' spy universe film Alpha. She will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh in the film. Alia also has Love & War with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the lineup.