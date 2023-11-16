Alia Bhatt Reacts To Team India's Win At World Cup Semi-Final: 'Virat Kohli, You Are Unstoppable'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

India walked into the ICC World Cup finals by beating Team New Zealand by 70 runs in a spectacular match that was held in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday. A day after the marvelous victory, actress Alia Bhatt congratulated Team India via a lovely Instagram post. In her post, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a picture of the men in blue alongside a heartfelt message. In her post, she wrote, "Congratulations Team India, what a powerful all-round performance. On to the finals." The actress also took the opportunity to write a few words of praise for cricketers Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, who led Team India to victory. She wrote, "Virat Kohli, you are unstoppable, Mohammed Shami, pure magic."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar's maximum numbers of one-day centuries in the World Cup semi-final played between India and New Zealand. His wife Anushka was present in the stands to witness her husband scripting history at Wankhede Stadium. Reacting to Virat's major feat, wife Anushka wrote a heartwarming note for him on her Instagram story. The note read, "God is the best script writer! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly god's child."

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, her husband Ranbir Kapoor was among the ,many celebrities who went to watch the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Several pictures and vidoes of the Animal star was circulated on social media. Ranbir Kapoor was joined by John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Akash Ambani at the gallery. A fan page shared pictures of the actors from the gallery on its feed. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue jersey. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt was the latest guest to appear on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. She was joined on the couch by none other than Kareena Kapoor. In the episode, which is currently streaming on Hotstar, Alia Bhatt can be seen talking about her daughter Raha, relationship with her husband Ranbir among other things.