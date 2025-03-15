Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan And Others Pay Last Respects To Ayan Mukerji's Father Deb Mukherjee

Ayan Mukerji's father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, died on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the filmmaker's residence to pay their last respects.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was one of the first ones to arrive. She hugged Kajol, who was grieving the loss of her uncle.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who share a close relationship with Ayan, were also seen at his residence.

Other notable personalities who came to pay their respects included Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Lalit Pandit, Hrithik Roshan and Kiran Rao.

Deb Mukherjee, born in Kanpur, was a member of the illustrious Mukherjee-Samarth family, whose legacy in the film industry spans over four generations, dating back to the 1930s.

His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brother, Joy Mukherjee, was a successful actor and his brother, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, married Bollywood star Tanuja. His nieces include renowned actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee had two marriages. His daughter, Sunita, from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker, while his son Ayan is from his second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee had a notable career in the film industry, appearing in films such as Sambandh, Adhikar, Zindagi Zindagi, Haiwan, Mai Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Karate, Baaton Baaton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and many more.