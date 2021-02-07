Alia Bhatt Had A Better Sunday Morning Than The Rest Of Us Did

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Hello there, Alia Bhatt! The actress, who is currently on a vacation, shared a stunning set of photographs on her Instgaram profile on Sunday morning. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen chilling at a beach destination. In one of the picture, she can be seen in printed swimwear as she happily poses for the camera. Alia accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses. In another shot, the actress, dressed in white swimsuit, can be seen making the most of her me time. Alia Bhaatt didn't reveal where the picture was clicked but we simply love it. She captioned the post: "Blue seas and a Pisces ( Alia Bhatt's zodiac sign)." Within no time, fans of Alia Bhatt flooded her post with heart emojis.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

During an Ask Me Session On Instagram, a few days ago, when a fan asked if she wants to go on a solo vacation, Alia said: "True but not solo."

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in August last year. It was one of the seven big films to release on the streaming platform. It is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak.

The actress' upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.