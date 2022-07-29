Alia Bhatt Decodes Her OOTD: 'Husband's Away, Stole His Blazer'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is busy with the promotional duties of Darlings shared a few pictures of her OOTD - a black an white dress. She accentuated her look with her a black blazer, which BTW, she stole from husband Ranbir Kapoor's wardrobe. She captioned the post: "While the husband's away - I stole his blazer to complete my look today - thank you my darlings." Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga'a Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier this week, pictures of them shooting at the Pataudi Palace went viral.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their house Vastu in the presence of family and a few close friends. They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Announcing her pregnancy last month, Alia Bhatt wrote in an Instagram post: "Our baby ...Coming soon."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the shoot of Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, which marks her Hollywood debut. She awaits the release of Darlings, which marks her debut as a producer. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.