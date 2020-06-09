Alia Bhatt Celebrates House Help's Birthday But She Can't Eat Any Cake Because...

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt in a still from Instagram video (courtesy rashidamd132)

Alia Bhatt found a spot on the trends' list recently for a video of hers, in which she can be seen celebrating her house help's birthday. The video has been shared by Alia's house help Rashida Shaikh on her unverified Instagram profile. In the video, Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt can be seen joining Rashida for a cake-cutting session. Alia even helps Rashida slice the cake and blow the candles out while she sings for her. Soon after the cake-cutting session, Alia adorably declares: "Main cake nahi kha sakti... abhi shuru hua hai diet (I can't eat cake. My diet has just begun)."

Here's Alia Bhatt celebrating her house help's birthday with the rest of her house staff. Alia had previously introduced her housekeeper Carol in a YouTube video. Carol too can be seen cheering for Rashida in the video.

Rashida shared another video on her Instagram, in which Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan can be seen singing for the birthday girl while she cuts another birthday cake.

Meanwhile these days, Alia Bhatt is way too busy being the subject of Ranbir Kapoor's photoshoots. Alia, who has been staying with Ranbir during the lockdown, shared a bunch of photos with Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido. "They make everything better," wrote Alia.

Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule ahead with films such as Brahmastra, RRR, Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi in her line-up. Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about battling depression.