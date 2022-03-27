Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Pose For Picture With Designer Beena Kannan. Fans Say, 'Wedding Shopping'

Beena Kannan with Alia and Ranbir. (courtesy: beenaseematti)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in B-town, and for a long, their fans have been waiting for them to get married. Recently, designer Beena Kannan shared a post on her Instagram handle, leading to fans speculate of couples getting married soon. In the picture, the designer is posing with Alia and Ranbir. The actress was clad in a white outfit with floral prints, while Ranbir looked dapper in a blue shirt and paired it with denim.

Sharing the picture, Beena Kannan captioned it as, "With aliaabhatt & Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after she shared the post, fans bombarded her comment section. One of the users wrote, "Is it Wedding bells," another wrote, "Wedding shopping". "It look likes wedding bells," a fan wrote.

For the unversed, Beena Kannan is the CEO and lead designer of Seematti textiles, which specialises in bridalwear. Also, she is a Guinness Book of Record holder in 2007 for her longest ever silk saree, created by her.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the heart of B-town. Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Alia Bhatt revealed her wedding plans and confessed that in her head, she is already married to Ranbir Kapoor.

"If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I'm already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that's what I meant and I feel it's a state of mind. It's the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart, and in your relationship," India Today quoted Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Also, they have separate projects in their kitty, Alia has Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. On the other hand, Ranbir has Shamshera, Luv Ranjan's untitled and Animal.