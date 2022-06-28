Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor In Unseen Pics Shared By Soni Razdan. 'May Your Tribe Increase,' She Writes

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrapped the eventful Monday in which Alia dropped a "Our baby coming soon" bombshell with a post of her own. Shared late Monday night, Soni Razdan's post features two pictures of Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor. "Gratitude. May your tribe increase," she captioned the photos, adding a heart emoji. The pictures seem to be from a safari in Kenya where they celebrated the New Year and brought 2022 in.

Soon after Soni Razdan shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Shriya Pilgaonkar dropped heart emoticons, Ira Dubey wrote, "Congrats nani !!!," followed by love-struck and heart emoticons and Nafisa Ali commented, "So happy blessings my friend".

Earlier, Soni Razdan reposted Alia Bhatt's post on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "Congratulations".

On Monday morning, Alia Bhatt dropped two pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first, Alia and Ranbir, seen from behind, look at what appears to be an ultrasound result on a monitor obscured by a heart emoji. The second image is of a lion family. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Our baby ..... coming soon". Some comments on Alia's post suggest that it is promotional activity for a work project, possibly Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also dropped an adorable picture of the couple and captioned it as "God bless," followed by two heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 this year in a private ceremony at home in Mumbai. The couple will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on September 9.