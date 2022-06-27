What Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Sisters Shared After 'Baby Coming Soon' Post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted this (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are today's top entertainment headline following a post shared by the actress captioned "Our baby coming soon." This explosive caption was accompanied by a photo of the couple, who married in April, in hospital looking at what appears to be an ultrasound result on a monitor. The screen of the monitor is obscured by a heart emoji. In the photo, Alia Bhatt lies back on the hospital bed and Ranbir Kapoor is pictured from behind. Some comments on Alia Bhatt's post and on social media at large have cast doubt that the caption and picture add up to a pregnancy announcement, suggesting that the post is instead part of publicity for Alia and Ranbir's new film Brahmastra. If so, the campaign is an elaborate one that includes the actors' families.

Both Alia Bhatt's and Ranbir Kapoor's sisters have shared posts of their own in response to the viral "baby coming soon" announcement. Writer Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's older sister, posted a picture of Alia and Ranbir captioned, "Mom and dad." In the comments thread, Ranbir's sister Riddhima wrote to Shaheen, "Oh hello maasi."

Riddhima Kapoor left a string of heart emojis on Alia Bhatt's post. Later, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: "My babies are having a baby."

Here is the post Alia Bhatt shared – the comments thread is flooded with messages from Alia's Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and several other celebrities:

Meantime, Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first film together, releases on September 9. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.