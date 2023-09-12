Alia Bhatt And A Picture-Perfect Rainbow. Can It Get Any Better?

Picture was posted by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New day, new pic of Alia Bhatt from her holiday diaries and no we are not complaining. On Tuesday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star treated her social media fans to a lovely picture of herself from inside a car. In the picture, we can see the actress flashing her widest smile as she takes her head out of the car for a selfie. We can also see a beautiful rainbow behind her as she writes, "somewhere over the rainbow," in the caption. Alia Bhatt's picture prompts a response from her mother Soni Razdan, who asked in the comment section, "Where." Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen however dropped an adorable comment below as she wrote, "Hi my rainbow."

On Sunday, several pictures emerged online as Alia and Ranbir Kapoor attended the 2023 US Open in New York. In a picture posted on Instagram, we can see the duo smiling and posing with their fans. Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a black blazer while Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing in a dark blue shirt and a beret. Sharing the picture, the fan wrote, "A fan girl moment."

Ranbir and Alia from US open pic.twitter.com/kAPqcZmvmw — 𝙑 ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) September 10, 2023

In another video doing the rounds on social media, we can Alia and Ranbir sitting next to actor Madelyn Cline at the games.

A few days back, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor joined the couple to spend some quality time. The Biwi No.1 star shared a set of pictures from the city and she captioned the album, "New York Night Out." She added the hashtag #Family to her post. In the first shot, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor can be seen flashing ear-to-ear grins. Last week, photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New York diaries went viral. The actors were spotted at local eateries along with a couple of friends.

Alia Bhatt's latest offering was Netflix's Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. It marked Alia's Hollywood debut. Her upcoming projects include Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.