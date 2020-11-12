Ali Fazal Shares An Emotional Note On Mom's Birth Anniversary. Richa Chadha Drops Red Hearts

Ali Fazal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alifazal9)

On his mom's birth anniversary, actor Ali Fazal poured his heart out in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The actor's mother died of health complications earlier this year. In his post, Ali Fazal shared a throwback picture of himself and his mom and wrote: "Happy birthday, my love. I do it. I do it every day - I wake up and wear a face and make it smile a little. Enough to entertain them all. How long? Only time will tell. I miss you terribly, every hour, every day because it was left undone, all of it. That's the truth of it really. Everything we dreamt of... the houses we built, the tales we 'taled' heh... the lives we lived and the ones we didn't. But we survived... only you and I aside...Then I lost you before I lost you again. And found you and then you left again. Well played. So, here's a little birthday wish if that's worth anything among other cliches...You get the last laugh missy. Be good. Miloonga ek din - intezaar rahega. Bas yahi hai. Love you, Ali."

Reacting to Ali Fazal's emotional post for his mom, his fiancée Richa Chadha dropped heart icons in the comments section. Read Ali Fazal's post here:

Ali Fazal's mother died on June 17 in Lucknow. On the day of her death, he tweeted: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (Our journey was till here). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (Don't have words beyond this). Love, Ali."

I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / / (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

A couple of days later, Ali Fazal remembered his mom in an Instagram post. An excerpt from his post read: "Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see but you and I know, this world wasn't for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana and I know how amazingly you would do it up and so, now you can."

Ali Fazal was lasts seen in the second season of web-series Mirzapur.