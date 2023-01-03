Ali Abbas Zafar And Wife Alicia Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Daughter Alija Zehra

Ali Abbas Zafar shared this picture. (courtesy: aliabbaszafar)

Director Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia are celebrating their anniversary today (January 3). The Gunday director has shared an adorable post thanking his wife for laughing at his "silly jokes" and making him "sparkle" every second of their life. He wrote, "Thank you for laughing on my silly jokes and making Me sparkle every second of our life (heart emoticon). #happyanniversarymylove." Along with a sweet note, he shared pictures from the celebrations. He dropped two adorable pictures and a photo of a chocolate cake with "Happy Anniversary" written on it. In the first photo, he is posing with his wife Alicia and daughter Alija Zehra Zafar.

In the next image, Ali Abbas Zafar and Alicia are happily posing for the camera. Soon after the director shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon, while Anup Soni wrote, "Happy Anniversary."

Ali Abbas Zafar and Alicia got married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony. The director shared a wedding photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life." Check out the post below:

Last year on September 24, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Alija Zehra Zafar. Announcing the news of his daughter's arrival, he shared a picture of Alicia cradling her baby bump and wrote a long note. An excerpt from his note read, "Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Abbas Zafar will be directing Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.