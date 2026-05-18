Alec Baldwin Praises Lupita Nyong’o Amid Heated Odyssey Casting Debate

Alec Baldwin has jumped into the debate surrounding Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey after Elon Musk criticised Lupita Nyong'o's casting. The actress is set to play Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in the big screen adaptation of Homer's Greek story. Podcast host Matt Walsh questioned the choice and claimed Lupita isn't the “most beautiful woman in the world.”

Elon later reacted to the post that appeared to support Walsh's comments. Alec then entered the discussion by posting a photo of Lupita on Instagram and praising her beauty while defending her against the harsh remarks.

The controversy began when Elon Musk agreed with Matt Walsh' X post, who wrote, “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.' But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman' role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age.”

Elon simply replied, “true,” which sparked criticism online.

After Elon Musk's response, Alec Baldwin stepped in to support Lupita Nyong'o and praised her beauty while defending her against the criticism for The Odyssey. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world…Alec.”

Christopher Nolan and Lupita Nyong'o have not yet reacted to Elon Musk's comments.

Other than Nyong'o, The Odyssey also stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.