Aladdin Box Office Collection Day 1: Disney's Film Weaves Its Magic, Collects Rs 4 Crore

Aladdin Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers, tweeted Taran Adarsh Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of 1992 animated film of the same nam Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie

Disney's latest trip to India's box office with Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin weaved its magic and collected over Rs 4 crore on the opening day beating local films India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the business of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations plus family-friendly content should ensure growth on day 2 and day 3... Friday's nett box office collection is Rs 4.25 crore while gross box office collection is Rs 5.06 crore in all versions." Aladdin it is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name.

Actor Will Smith has been cast as Ginie while Mena Massoud plays the titular hero and Naomi Scott plays the role of Princess Jasmine of Agrabah.

Here's the opening day collection of Aladdin:

#Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations + family-friendly content should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 4.25 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 5.06 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

Here are the opening day box office reports of India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi.

#IndiasMostWanted struggles... Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show... Fri 2.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri 2.88 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

Aladdin is the fictional story of the title character, a young street urchin, who falls in love with Princess Jasmine of Agrabah. He is recruited by Jafar, the evil Royal Vazir of Agrabah, to collect a magic lamp from the cave of wonders. However, before Jafar, Aladdin, who learns that Jafar manipulated him to get to the lamp, rubs the lamp to release the Genie, who ends up becoming Aladdin's best friend. Aladdin ends up defeating Jafar, who in his greed to become to most powerful sorcerer, becomes a genie enslaved in a lamp.

Disney film Aladdin was followed by The Return Of Jafar and then Aladdin And The King Of Thieves.