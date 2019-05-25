'PM Narendra Modi' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Oberoi's Film Gets A 'Lukewarm Start'

PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection: Vivek Oberoi in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on PM Modi starring Vivek Oberoi in the title role, opened to lukewarm response on Friday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Omung Kumar-directed film made Rs 2.88 crore, which is better than the opening day numbers of Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted but significantly lower than the collection of Hollywood film Aladdin. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "PM Narendra Modi had a lukewarm start in the morning but picked up speed as day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Friday India business is Rs 2.88 crore." PM Narendra Modi opened in cinemas a day after Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janta Party (or the BJP) and its allies won a spectacular mandate of over 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri 2.88 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

In separate tweets, Taran Adarsh shared the opening day box office collection of Aladdin and India's Most Wanted, both of which opened on Friday. Arjun Kapoor's film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, collected Rs 2.10 crore while Aladdin was ahead with Rs 4.25 crore in its pocket.

#Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations + family-friendly content should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 4.25 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 5.06 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

#IndiasMostWanted struggles... Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show... Fri 2.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

PM Narendra Modi maps the rise and rise of Narendra Modi in Indian politics. The film shows Narendra Modi's journey from his early days in the RSS to his rise as the chief minister of Gujarat and finally as the Prime Minister of India.

The Omung Kumar-directed film was panned by critics when it opened in theatres. NDTV's Rohit Khilnani in his blog on the film wrote, "It's a frivolous attempt at cashing in on the Prime Minister's popularity."