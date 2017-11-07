Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar? No, It Will Either Be 2.0 Or Padman On Republic Day, Says Actor

For all those who think it will be Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar on Republic Day 2018, the Khiladi actor makes a valid point: "Why would I clash with my own film?" The actor told mid-day that it will be either 2.0 (co-starring Rajnikanth) or Padman (produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna) on the Republic Day weekend next year. "There is a lot of false information that is being circulated over both films releasing on the same day. Why would I clash with my own film? It will be either Padman or 2.0." Padman is a drama based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham while 2.0 is a sci-fi directed by Shankar, in which Akshay plays the principal antagonist.
Highlights
- Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna is producing Padman
- In 2.0, Akshay plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth
- I am certainly having a release on Republic Day: Akshay Kumar
"While Padman is a film that I have produced (Twinkle Khanna's Mrs FunnyBones Movies), 2.0 belongs to Shankar, Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions. They will decide whether they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do, I will postpone Padman and if they don't, I will go ahead," Akshay told mid-day. But one thing is for sure - "I am certainly having a release on Republic Day because if I don't do it, there are many others who are waiting in line. So I might as well take advantage."
2.0 was initially scheduled to release on Diwali 2017 but the release date was forwarded to next year due to impending special effects work. But the filmmakers are reportedly on track with the film's special effects and will soon announce its release date.
2.0 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010's Enthiran.