Akshay Kumar To 'Those Who Enjoy Trolling' - This Was Just For A Video During Sarfira Shoot

A still from Akshay Kumar's video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar wished Sudha Kongara, the director of his upcoming film Sarfira by posting a video from the shoot on his Instagram profile. The clip happens to be from Akshay Kumar and Sudha Kongara's bike ride during their film shoot. Wishing Sudha Kongara, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sudha Kongara ! I hope your day is filled with as much laughter as we had during this Sarfira ride while shooting. Wishing you a year as great as your directing skills." The actor and Sudha Kongara can be seen sans helmets in the clip. Explaining that Akshay Kumar added that this was just a video for the film shoot and that one must wear a helmet when on the road.

"PS: for those who enjoy trolling, this was just for the video during our shoot. Do wear a helmet when out on the road," Akshay Kumar wrote. Sudha Kongara added in the comments, "Thank you AK sir! And to all those times post shoot when you would become the most energetic person on the planet."

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role.

Besides Akshay Kumar,Sarfira also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas. The film has been co-produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape Of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film has been directed by Sudha Kongara.