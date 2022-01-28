Akshay Kumar Takes A Leaf Out Of Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi Playbook

Akshay pays tribute to late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna in latest ad (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is married to the late Rajesh Khanna's younger daughter Twinkle Khanna. Late Rajesh Khanna had done many iconic movies and one among them is Bawarchi. Earlier today, Akshay Kumar shared a video of an ad, in which, he is paying a tribute to his late father-in-law. In Bawarchi, the late Rajesh Khanna had played the role of a cook, who works for a large family and in the ad, Akshay has enacted a scene from the movie. In Bawarchi, there is a scene, where the family members make food requests and Rajesh Khanna happily acknowledges them. Akshay Kumar is also doing a similar thing in the new ad which is inspired by the scene. Dressed as a cook, Akshay resembles his late father-in-law, Rajesh Khanna. He is also sporting a mustache.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Very rarely do we get a chance in life to play our hero on screen! Is #ad ko karte huye mujhe wohi khushi mili. Fondly remembering my late father-in-law whose iconic character in Bawarchi inspired me to do this."

Check out Akshay Kumar's tribute to late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna:

Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi was released in 1972 and was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Jaya Badhuri, Asrani, A.K. Hangal, Usha Kiran and Durga Khote played key roles in the film. It was declared a hit.

Rajesh Khanna died in 2012 due to a prolonged illness. Last year, on Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary, his younger daughter Twinkle Khanna remembered him with a throwback photo. Along with the photo, Twinkle wrote, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It's our day together, now and forever."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in films like Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God 2, Gorkha, and Selfiee.