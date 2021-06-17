Akshay Kumar Spends A Day With 'Bravehearts Guarding The Borders'

Akshay Kumar shared this picture.(Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights He shared new pictures on Instagram

In the pictures, he can be seen with the soldiers

"Meeting the real heroes," he wrote in the caption

Actor Akshay Kumar, on Thursday, met soldiers of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and spent "a memorable day" with them. How we know this? Courtesy, Akshay's latest Instagram post. The actor visited BSF's Tulail camp in Jammu and Kashmir. He dropped several pictures of himself and the "bravehearts" on Instagram. In the pictures, we can see Akshay Kumar dressed in a sweatshirt with camouflage print on it. While two pictures capture him walking with the soldiers, another one features him dancing with them. In the first picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen posing with the "real heroes" against the backdrop of an Army helicopter. In the caption of the post, the 53-year-old actor shared his experience with his fans. "Spent a memorable day with the BSF bravehearts guarding the borders today," he wrote. "Coming here is always a humbling experience... meeting the real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect," he added.

Akshay Kumar's post received several comments from his fans. "Adorable sir," an Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the actor's post.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here:

This isn't the first time that the actor has spent time with soldiers. He often visits Army camps to meet them. Earlier this year, on Army Day, Akshay Kumar enjoyed a game of volleyball with the bravehearts. He also shared a video of himself enjoying the game with the soldiers. "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball," he wrote in the caption.

Check out the video here:

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bell Bottom is all set to release in theatres on July 27. Bell Bottom will be the first movie to release on big screens after second COVID-induced lockdown. Besides Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in films like Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re.