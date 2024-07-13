Akshay Kumar, Straight Up On Box Office And The Industry: 'People Love It When Your 3-4 Films Don't Work'

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is always candid about his professional struggles. Recently, the actor spoke about how people "love" it when his films do not perform well at the box office. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Akshay shared, “People love seeing it when 3-4-5 films don't work.” When asked if these people are from the industry, Akshay Kumar replied, “Yeah. I have seen it myself. ‘Inka nahi picture chla. [Their film has not performed well.]' Other people are happy.” Recalling a recent incident with a reporter, Akshay Kumar said, “Mai aapko ek chota sa kissa sunata hu. I won't name the channel. I was walking abhi recently baat ki. [Let me tell you a little story. I won't name the channel.] I was walking on the red carpet. So, you know, a lot of channels are there.” The actor described how a reporter asked him, “Akshay ji, aapki last chaar filmei nahi chali. Aapko kaisa lag raha hai? [Akshay ji, your last four films didn't work. How do you feel?]”

Sharing his reaction to the question, Akshay Kumar said, “To mai usko dekha. Uska channel mic pe likha hota hai. Mai bola, ‘Beta vaisa hi lag raha hai jaisa tera channel ni chalta hai. Vaisa hi lag raha hai mere ko.' It was so embarrassing for him. Mai chala gaya. Then, he started telling, ‘Ae yeh question dalna nahi kidhar bhi.' [So I looked at him. His channel's name was written on the mic. I said, ‘Son, I feel the same way as your channel doesn't work. That's how I feel.' It was so embarrassing for him. I just walked away. Then, he started telling others, ‘Hey, don't post this question anywhere.']”

In the same interview, Akshay Kumar shared his father Hari Om Bhatia's advice. He said, “I have seen this happen about films not running. I think everybody should just keep working hard. Films not doing well, films doing well, it's beside the point. That is what I have followed. My father has taught me that ki, ‘Beta just keep on working. Be honest to your work, concentrate on your work, focus on your work. A lot of people will come and give you a lot of advices about things. You follow your own instincts. You follow your own self.'”

Akshay Kumar's latest film Sarfira is currently running in theatres. The movie also features Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan in key roles.