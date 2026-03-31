Akshay Kumar Reveals Feeling Insecure Among Highly Educated People: "<i>Chhota Mehsoos Karta Hoon</i>"

Akshay Kumar recently opened up about how he feels 'insecure' when he meets highly educated individuals. He got candid about how 'small' it makes someone like him-who doesn't hold so many degrees-feel.

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On a recent episode of his reality show Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar praised contestant Sonali for being very educated.

In the same context, the actor said, "Koi bhi insaan, khaaskar mujh jaisa jo zyada padha-likha nahi hai, main kabhi-kabhi bahut chhota mehsoos karta hoon aap jaise logon ke saamne. (Any person, especially someone like me who isn't very educated, sometimes feels very small in front of people like you.)"

He added, "Kabhi-kabhi main sochta hoon mujhe padhna chahiye. Ab mehsoos hota hai ki kaash main padha hota. Lekin ab jab padhna chahta hoon tab bhi nahi padh sakta, kyunki mujhe padhna achha hi nahi lagta, bas itni si baat hai. (Any person, especially someone like me who isn't very educated, sometimes feels very small in front of people like you.)"

When he questioned the contestant on what she intends to do with so many degrees, Sonali replied, "Sir, dekhiye in degrees ki wajah se hi mujhe yahan khade hone ka mauka mil raha hai aur aapse doosri baar milne ka bhi mauka mila hai. (Sir, it's because of these degrees that I'm getting the opportunity to stand here, and also to meet you for the second time.)"

"Main bas yeh kehna chahta hoon ki padho, padhna bahut zaruri hai. Mujh jaise ko follow mat karo, Sonali jaise logon ko follow karo (I just want to say that study, studying is very important. Don't follow someone like me, follow people like Sonali)," concluded Akshay Kumar.

On Twinkle Khanna Being A Writer And Holding A Master's Degree

Akshay Kumar also spoke of his wife, author and actress Twinkle Khanna, and how she has written four books and is onto her fifth.

Akshay said, "Aap vishwas nahi karenge, maine ek bhi kitab nahi padhi hai. Jab bhi main padhne baithta hoon, pata nahi kya hota hai, aankhon se aansu nikalne lagte hain. (I just want to say that studying is very important. Don't follow someone like me—follow people like Sonali instead.)"

Twinkle Khanna holds a master's degree in Fiction Writing from Goldsmiths, University of London, having graduated in early 2024.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi.

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