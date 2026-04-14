Akshay Kumar Recalls How His Vaishno Devi Trip In 1969 Turned Tragic: "I Became Unconscious"

Akshay Kumar recently opened up about an emotional incident from his childhood. The actor recalled how a family pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine almost turned tragic when he fell critically ill as a toddler, leaving his parents fearing the worst.

A Wish Fulfilled After Prayers

In a conversation with HT City, Akshay Kumar shared that his birth itself was tied to his parents' faith and devotion. He revealed that they had prayed at the Vaishno Devi temple for a child, but with a rather specific wish.

"My mother and father prayed at Vaishno Devi, asking for a child. They specifically requested, 'Give us a child, but let him be naughty.' And a year later, I was born," he said.

To express their gratitude, his parents decided to revisit the shrine after his first birthday. However, what was meant to be a thanksgiving trip soon took a frightening turn.

Akshay recalled that during the journey, his health deteriorated rapidly. "My parents took me along, but on the way, I suddenly fell very ill. I had a high fever, first 103°F, then 104°F, and I became unconscious. The doctor in Katra advised them to take me to Delhi. This was in 1969, and there wasn't proper medical care available in Katra at the time," he shared.

Despite the alarming situation, his mother chose to continue the pilgrimage, holding on to her faith. According to Akshay, she believed that if the goddess had blessed them with a child, she would also protect him.

His parents carried him up to the temple, chanting "Jai Mata Di" along the way. "They had dressed me in a red frock which I still have, and I was unconscious. They bathed me inside the temple, offered prayers, and were crying as they prayed," he recalled.

Akshay added that a turning point came when a stranger noticed him and told his father that the child was smiling. "My father turned towards me, and I was smiling. And truly, my temperature dropped to 98°F. I was completely fine. I'm not sure which medicine they gave me, but there was something about the energy there that made me get better on my own."

The actor said the incident has stayed with him ever since, shaping his belief in faith and resilience.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla. The movie will hit the big screens on April 16.

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