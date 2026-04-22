Akshay Kumar Reacts To Backlash Over Fake Moustache In <i>Samrat Prithviraj</i>: "I Am Sorry"

Akshay Kumar has finally responded to the criticism surrounding his look in Samrat Prithviraj, particularly the much-discussed fake moustache that drew attention when the film released in 2022.

At the time, many viewers questioned the authenticity of his appearance as the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan. The historical drama faced backlash from sections of the audience who expected a more natural and convincing portrayal.

Akshay Kumar's Clarification

Speaking on a podcast shared on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Akshay has addressed the issue and clarified that the decision was not due to a lack of effort on his part.

"See, I'm working on lots of things, lots of films, and lots of looks. Like right now, I have this beard. I took around six weeks to grow it, and during those six weeks, I didn't work. So it's not like that," he said.

The actor went on to explain that the specific moustache style required for Samrat Prithviraj was not something he could grow naturally, which led to the use of a prosthetic.

"In Samrat Prithviraj, the story required a particular kind of moustache, and that kind of moustache cannot grow naturally on my face. So yes, maybe the fake moustache didn't look good, maybe a lot of people didn't like it. But at the end of the day, it's acting. Growing that exact moustache might not be possible for me. But sometimes you have to do it. And if people didn't like it, then I am sorry," he added.

About The Film

Released on June 3, 2022, Samrat Prithviraj featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films, was based on the life of the renowned warrior king.

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