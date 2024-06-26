Akshay Kumar Reacts As His Martial Arts' Trainees Get Jobs In IT Department: 'So Emotional, So Proud'

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is ecstatic as the students from his martial arts academy got jobs in the Income Tax (IT) Department in Mumbai. He shared a series of photos where he can be seen posing alongside his students. The students are seen holding their appointment orders. The actor said that he is “immensely happy”. The caption read, “I'm immensely happy that Kudo, the martial art my company has been providing training for, has been recognised for appointment under Sports quota.”

“Just look at the smile of my students when they get their appointment letters from the Income Tax Department in Mumbai. Made me so emotional and so proud,” Akshay added.

ICYDK: Akshay Kumar has trained in several martial arts forms like Karate, Taekwondo and Muay Thai among others.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on September 6, will now release on August 15 (Independence Day). Taapsee Pannu shared the news on her X handle. She dropped a photo featuring the star-studded cast including the actress herself along with Fardeen Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and the director Mudassar Aziz. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres."

Khel Khel Mein has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.