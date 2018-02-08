Akshay Kumar On PadMan's 'Biggest Achievement': "People Are Discussing Menstrual Hygiene"

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Men and women are breaking the taboo and discussing about menstrual hygiene"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 08, 2018 20:56 IST
Akshay Kumar's PadMan releases on Friday (Image courtesy- akshaykumar )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Discussions on menstrual hygiene, a big achievement," wrote Akshay
  2. "PadMan is not just a film, it's a movement," said Twinkle
  3. PadMan also stars Sonam and Radhika Apte
PadMan star Akshay Kumar recently shared his forthcoming film's 'biggest achievement' (even before its release) - 'Breaking the menstrual taboo' - in India. "This, I think is the biggest achievement of #PadMan...men and women breaking the taboo and discussing about menstrual hygiene. PadMan tomorrow #9Feb2018," he wrote on Instagram, and also posted a picture of himself holding a sanitary napkin. Last month, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle, who is also the producer of the film, spoke about PadMan at the Oxford Union. "PadMan is not just a film, it's a movement. I hope now woman will not be held back or embarrassed by their biology," she had said.

Here's what Akshay Kumar posted:
 


PadMan chronicles the journey of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Akshay plays Mr Muruganantham and Radhika Apte plays his wife in the film. Sonam Kapoor also stars in a pivotal role.

Ahead of PadMan's release, Mr Muruganantham initiated the 'PadMan Challenge', in which he nominated Twinkle Khanna. The nominated people had to pose with a sanitary pad in hand to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff, Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Prachi Desai, PV Sindhu, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Ravi Shastri took up the challenge.

Here's what they posted:
 
 
 

 

 
 

On Wednesday, Twinkle had shared a sweet conversation she once had with Akshay. "I once told my Pad Man that I will take him places.. Well, not only will Pad Man release in 50 countries all over the world but It is Bollywood's first film that will be releasing day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and even Iraq," she wrote.
 


The R Balki-directed PadMan was earlier scheduled to release on January 25, but it was later postponed after a request from team "Padmaavat" and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Akshay Kumarpadman

