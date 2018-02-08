Akshay Kumar On PadMan's 'Biggest Achievement': 'People Are Discussing Menstrual Hygiene'

Highlights
- "Discussions on menstrual hygiene, a big achievement," wrote Akshay
- "PadMan is not just a film, it's a movement," said Twinkle
- PadMan also stars Sonam and Radhika Apte
PadMan chronicles the journey of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Akshay plays Mr Muruganantham and Radhika Apte plays his wife in the film. Sonam Kapoor also stars in a pivotal role.
Ahead of PadMan's release, Mr Muruganantham initiated the 'PadMan Challenge', in which he nominated Twinkle Khanna. The nominated people had to pose with a sanitary pad in hand to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff, Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Prachi Desai, PV Sindhu, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Ravi Shastri took up the challenge.
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan@AzmiShabana@hvgoenkapic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
yes thats a pad in my hand and theres nothing to b ashamed of... #overallhygienefirst— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 8, 2018
Best Wishes #Padman@akshaykumar@mrsfunnybonespic.twitter.com/9PJdei25qs
#PadmanChallenge:— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 7, 2018
Challenge accepted @Varun_dvn@AnushkaSharma YES, that's a Pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! #Period.
P.S congratulations @akshaykumar sir @sonamakapoor, looking forward seeing your superheroic performance this friday! pic.twitter.com/ghVg8GCofT
The R Balki-directed PadMan was earlier scheduled to release on January 25, but it was later postponed after a request from team "Padmaavat" and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.