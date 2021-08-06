Akshay Kumar 'Didn't Get Too Much Work' Initially. Because, Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday shared this photo. (Image courtesy: chunkypanday)

Did you know that Chunky Panday and Akshay Kumar graduated from the same dance school and that Chunky Panday taught Akshay acting and dancing back then? Yes, it's true. In an interview with comedian-actor Cyrus Broacha, Chunky Panday shared this story and hilariously added that Akshay Kumar stills jokingly blames him for not getting "too much work" in the entertainment industry initially. Talking to Cyrus Broacha, Chunky Panday shared that he "used to teach" Akshay Kumar "dance moves and some dialogue delivery" when they were in the same dancing school and added that the latter "still laughs" about it. Chunky Panday said: "He (Akshay Kumar) really makes me laugh about it. I graduated from a school called Madhumati's Dancing School. So, when I was graduating... Akshay's much younger than me, four-five years younger than me. Akshay was just joining the school. You know how it is, when you just join, the teachers don't teach you, the senior students teach you."

"So, I used to teach him some dance moves, and some dialogue delivery. He still laughs and jokes about it. That's why he says in the initial part of his career he didn't get too much work or awards, because of the acting I taught him. He had to undo what I taught him and become a better actor, and that's why he's become Akshay Kumar," he added.

Chunky Panday and Akshay Kumar, who is now one of the top actors in Bollywood, are co-stars of several films like Housefull movie series, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan. The duo share a great rapport. The stars were last seen together in the 2019 Housefull 4.

Chunky Panday made his debut as an actor in Pahlaj Nihalani-produced 1987 hit Aag Hi Aag. The film also starred veterans Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha but Chunky won an instant fan base with his performance. He has featured in films like Tezaab, Paap Ki Duniya, Gunahon Ka Faisla, Aankhen and Qayamat: City Under Threat. Since 2000, he began playing comic roles in movies like De Dana Dan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Himmatwala and Humshakals.

Akshay Kumar has delivered blockbusters like Baby, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Special 26, Oh My God!, Heyy Babyy and Mr And Mrs Khiladi, among many others. He will next be seen in Bell Bottom.