Akshay Kumar Remembers Chuck Norris: "Grateful For The Inspiration That Shaped A Part Of Me"

Renowned martial artist and action film star Chuck Norris died at the age of 86.

Remembering the legendary star, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said that watching Chuck Norris on screen in "The Way of the Dragon", and "Missing in Action" was not just entertainment for him, but it was education.

He admired the discipline and strength the late actor brought to the screen.

Expressing his gratitude for all the inspiration provided by Chuck Norris, which played a significant role in shaping a part of him, Akshay wrote on his X, (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn't just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me (sic)."

Chuck Norris made his film debut back in 1968 with “The Wrecking Crew,” in which he played an uncredited bodyguard.

His well-known friendship with another legend, Bruce Lee, gave birth to a memorable fight scene in the 1972 film “Return of the Dragon.”

During his tenure as an actor, Chuck Norris was a part of more than 20 films, such as “Missing in Action” and “The Delta Force.”

However, he is best remembered for the television series “Walker, Texas Ranger”, in which he was seen as a crime-fighting lawman. The show ran for nine seasons.

Before he started his acting journey, Chuck Norris was extremely successful in the field of martial arts. He earned the title of six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion.

Chuck Norris is survived by five children, including stunt performers Mike and Eric from his first marriage to Dianne. He also has twins, Dakota and Danilee, with his second wife, Gena.

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