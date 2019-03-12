Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Wedding Party Jazzed Up By Preity Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others

Preity Zinta with her husband from the Ambani wedding (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Akash and Shloka got married on Saturday The couple hosted a glitzy reception on Sunday They also had a close-knit party on Monday evening

Newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding festivities continued with a party on Monday and while the paparazzi couldn't get a ticket to the event, we have some of the guests sharing about the party last night. That includes Preity Zinta, who went to the party with her husband Gene Goodenough, Sonakshi Sinha, who turned heads in a saree, Tamannaah Bhatia, who looked stunning in a lehenga-choli and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who checked in to the party with his wife Ginni Chatrath. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta dedicated an adorable post to the newlyweds and wrote: "We are all smiles after looking at the newly married couple - Akash and Shloka. They look so in love and it is a super cute sight. Love is in the air, folks!"

Aww, that's really sweet. See Preity Zinta's post here:

"For Akash and Shloka's tonight," wrote Sonakshi Sinha, who was bedazzling in a sequinned saree, paired with an intricately designed choker.

Meanwhile, Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a maroon lehenga and aced the look with perfection. "For Akash and Shloka's wedding," she captioned the post.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath looked every bit regal in their traditional outfits for the night.

Here's a look at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta from the wedding party!

On Sunday, the Ambanis hosted a glitzy reception party, which was attended by the likes of the Bachchans, Karan Johar, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Kajol and others. The wedding on Sunday at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai was no less of a star-studded affair with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar dancing at the baraat. Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many more were in attendance. Maroon 5 performed at the post-wedding event in the evening.