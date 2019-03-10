At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Wedding, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Liven-Up The Baaraat With Nita Ambani

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri with Nita Ambani during the baaraat procession. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Groom Akash Ambani also danced in his baaraat Karan Johar also danced in the baaraat procession Rajinikanth, Big B, Aamir Khan also attended the Ambani-Mehta wedding

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in their finest to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, which is touted to be one of the most high profile events of 2019. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, who were among the early arrivals at the Ambani-mehta wedding, shook a leg in the baaraat procession along with groom Akash and his mother Nita Ambani. Shah Rukh, who looked dapper in a white Manish Malhotra sherwaani, matched steps with Nita Ambani. Akash's sister Isha, who married Anand Piramal in December 2018, also took part in the baaraat along with her younger brother Anant and father Mukesh Ambani.

Check out videos and photos from the baaraat procession:

Meanwhile, the wedding venue at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai was decked up with flowers and faux waterfall and floral figurines, among other things. Bollywood was almost in full attendance - Rajinikanth with daughter Soundarya and son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi, Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta, Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Priyanka Chopra with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth, actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, actresses Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and many more were all there.

Bollywood aside, the Ambanis had also invited former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair to their son's wedding. Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and Usha Mittal, Anand Mahindra and Gautam Singhania represented the business sector.

The wedding ceremony on Saturday was the beginning of the three-day wedding event. Tonight the Ambanis and the Mehtas will host a wedding celebration party of Akash and Shloka in Mumbai and a reception for the newlyweds will be hosted on March 11.