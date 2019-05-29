'AK Has A Big Heart,' Tweets Varun Dhawan To Fan Who Trolled Arjun Kapoor

Varun Dhawan shared this picture (courtesy: varundvn)

Highlights Varun has waded into a late-night Twitter exchange involving his Arjun Arjun Kapoor shut down, which accused Arjun of 'double standards' "Spread love, the street dancer is watching you," wrote Arjun Kapoor

Varun Dhawan has waded into a late-night Twitter exchange involving his colleague Arjun Kapoor who shut down a troll over a now-deleted tweet, which accused Arjun of 'double standards' in his rumoured relationship with Malaika Arora. After the troll - a self-proclaimed Varun Dhawan fan who uses a picture of the actor as DP - posted a fulsome apology, the Kalank actor tweeted this acknowledgement: "I'm glad you apologised. It's okay, Arjun is not upset. Let's just all live our own lives. AK has a big heart. I always say I don't want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors." Read Varun's tweet here:

Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don't want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasyhttps://t.co/o4aNGmbMjb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 28, 2019

Arjun Kapoor, he of the 'big heart,' was similarly magnanimous. "Spread love, the street dancer is watching you," he tweeted to the troll, referencing Varun's new film.

It's ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you... https://t.co/f91kscWJUp — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

Arjun was quick to cut the troll down to size after a Twitter offensive which accused Arjun of 'double standards' and compared his alleged relationship with Malaika to his father Boney Kapoor's marriage to second wife Sridevi. Arjun and his sister Anshula have stood by their siblings Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's sudden death - the actor pointed this out in his shutdown and also advised the troll not to 'spread negativity with (Varun's) face on your DP.'

I don't hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn't have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it's easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don't spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

Arjun Kapoor's dignified response prompted an outpouring of support from others on Twitter, resulting in the troll taking down the tweet and replacing it with an apology. Varun Dhawan appears to have concluded proceedings.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have long been rumoured to be dating. While neither have actually said they are, Arjun and Malaika did seem to make it somewhat official by attending screenings of the actor's new film India's Most Wanted and being photographed together.

Varun Dhawan, last seen the poorly-received Kalank, is currently making the dance film - Street Dancer - that Arjun plugged in his tweet.